North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society holds Red Dress Day event

Photo: Darren Handschuh Alyssa Miller plants a red flower at the North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society's Red Dress Day event Friday.

Red dresses are hanging in the windows of businesses and private homes this week as a reminder of the tragedy of those who have gone missing.

Sunday is Red Dress Day, a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples.

According to Amnesty International, Indigenous women make up 16 per cent of all femicide victims and 11 per cent of all missing women. Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples are also six times more likely to be murdered than their non-Indigenous counterparts.

Vernon's North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society held a special event Friday to raise awareness of the missing women and the fact the crisis is ongoing.

Alyssa Miller, with the friendship centre, said people are still going missing.

“I personally know a couple of women who have gone missing up north,” Miller said. “It is definitely a major problem. I am glad there is more awareness going on and people are answering the call to action.”

Events like Red Dress Day help raise awareness and people are encouraged to contact their local MLA and member of parliament to express their concerns and reinforce the need to take more action.

“Bringing it to the attention of those on authority really helps,” Miller said.

Miller is also encouraging people to take a moment on Sunday and remembering those who are missing.

People were also invited to plant a red flower at the downtown friendship centre in remembrance at Friday's event.

The roots of Red Dress Day can be traced back to the art project of Canadian Métis artist Jaime Black. In 2010, Black initiated the “REDress Project” as a visual reminder of the staggering number of missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada.

Black hung red dresses in public spaces, from trees to lamp posts, creating a stark contrast against the landscape, evoking both sorrow and resilience.

“What started as an art installation soon morphed into a movement. Indigenous Peoples, allies and advocates across Canada and beyond embraced the symbolic red dress as a rallying cry for awareness and action. Red Dress Day emerged as an annual event, bringing people together to honour the lives lost and demand justice for the victims and their families,” said a post on the Amnesty International website.