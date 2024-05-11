Vernon man once again pursuing his dream of becoming a pilot after serious motorcycle accident

Photo: GoFundMe

Rick Bayless has long dreamed of becoming a commercial airline pilot.

“At the age of 11, my heart took flight alongside the dreams of becoming a pilot. Guided by fate, I found solace within the ranks of Air Cadets, where my passion for aviation took root,” Bayliss said.

Life took an unexpected turn when 2011 a motorcycle accident in Kelowna put his dreams on hold.

But it did not ground his goals entirely.

Although the Vernon man was seriously injured after his motorcycle slammed into a truck on Dilworth Drive, Bayliss bounced back from the crash and is once again pursuing his dreams of being a pilot.

Bayliss had just graduated from high school and was saving money to become a commercial pilot when the accident happened.

“That was the dream anyway,” Bayliss told Castanet. “But the motorcycle accident left me with an altered life, so I kind of gave up on that dream for so many years.”

In 2020, Bayliss started a painting business, but he said his dream loss “over the years it got harder and harder to accept,” so he sought out medical clearance to once again pursue his life-long dream of being a commercial pilot.

While he had nagging doubts he would pass the medical requirements because of his accident injuries, he was medically cleared to begin flying.

Bayliss is taking flying lessons, but realizing his dream is not cheap, so he has launched a GoFundMe to help with some of the expenses associated with the training needed to become a commercial pilot.

“Now, at 31, I stand poised to continue my flight school journey — a voyage that demands more than mere currency. It beckons for support, for camaraderie, for the collective belief that dreams can defy gravity. With every donation, we etch hope into the skies, weaving a tapestry of possibility,” Bayliss posted on the GoFundMe page.