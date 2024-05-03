Photo: RCMP

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

Social media reports say Thomas Hart has been found safe and sound

ORIGINAL 10:37 a.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing man.

Thomas Hart, 65, left his residence on Enderby Grindrod Road around 12 p.m. on May 2 and has not been heard from since.

“He is believed to be travelling on foot and may be hitch hiking, trying to make his way to Alberta,” Terleski said in a news release.

Hart may appear confused or disoriented if approached and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Hart is described as five-feet, eight inches tall, 178 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy Helly Hansen sweater, black jeans, beige shoes and had a backpack. Anyone with information on Hart is asked to contact their local RCMP.