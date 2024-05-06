RCMP confirm missing man was found safe and sound

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE 7:30 a.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirms a man reported missing from his home on Enderby Grindrod Road was found safe.

The man, 65, was reported missing after leaving his residence around 12 p.m. on May 2.

Social media posts on Friday suggested he had been located.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. May 3, 2024

Social media reports say the missing man has been found safe and sound

ORIGINAL 10:37 a.m. May 3, 2024

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing man.

The man, 65, left his residence on Enderby Grindrod Road around 12 p.m. on May 2 and has not been heard from since.

“He is believed to be travelling on foot and may be hitch hiking, trying to make his way to Alberta,” Terleski said in a news release.

He may appear confused or disoriented if approached and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

The man was described as five-feet, eight inches tall, 178 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy Helly Hansen sweater, black jeans, beige shoes and had a backpack.