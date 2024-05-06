North Okanagan animal assisted education centre being pitched at 2024 Enterprise Challenge

Photo: Michelle Freebairn

The Community Futures Enterprise Challenge is back for 2024.

The “business bootcamp” has emerging entrepreneurs and business owners compete for prize packages to help further their businesses.

The seven finalists will take part in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch competition before volunteer judges and a live audience. Castanet is featuring the seven finalists to give members of the public a peak at the competition before the final pitches.

Freechild Farm from Michelle Freebairn is being featured today.

What is your business idea?

Freechild Farm is an Animal Assisted Education Centre in Spallumcheen. We offer one-on-one and small group tutoring as well as school and summer programs. We have amazing animal partners that work with us to support student learning. At Freechild Farm, animals inspire education. More information on our programs and services can be found on our website at www.freechildfarm.com.

What will your business bring to the North Okanagan?

Freechild Farm is the first Animal Assisted Education Centre in the North Okanagan! In fact, you would be hard-pressed to find anything like us in the country! There have been significant increases in students' struggling with their learning, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. We have to look at new ways to support our kids! At Freechild Farm, children build meaningful connections that support both their academic and emotional development.

If you had to describe the Enterprise process so far, what three words would you use?

Supportive, Invaluable, Community.

How are you feeling going into the upcoming Finalists Pitch, Awards & Challenger Showcase on May 9?

I'm feeling TERRIFIED to be up on stage as I have never performed on a stage before! I am a practicing teacher, so I'm used to speaking in front of an audience, but I'm just hoping that I can keep it together and that all my preparations will pay off with a great final pitch. I'm excited for the big night!

The public is invited to watch the showdown taking place May 9, tickets are free and available online here.