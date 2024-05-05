Music studio to build careers in Vernon being pitched at 2024 Enterprise Challenge

Photo: John Newton

The Community Futures Enterprise Challenge is back for 2024.

The “business bootcamp” has emerging entrepreneurs and business owners compete for prize packages to help further their businesses.

The seven finalists will take part in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch competition before volunteer judges and a live audience. Castanet is featuring the seven finalists to give members of the public a peak at the competition before the final pitches.

John Newton’s Farmhouse Music Development Studios is today’s feature.

What is your business idea?

My Business is Farmhouse Music Development Studios. Farmhouse Music DS is a Recording Studio and music development facility where we offer the professional recording studio experience at the home studio price. This is accomplished by applying a membership model to the studio. With an affordable membership our clients have access to all Farmhouse has to offer.

What will your business bring to the North Okanagan?

My business provides key resources for musicians to build their career and portfolio right here at home. Including recording facilities, technical support and mentorship. In addition to the facilities musicians and professionals have access to a community to make connections and take their music to the next level.

If you had to describe the Enterprise process so far, what three words would you use?

Challenging, Engaging, and Exciting

How are you feeling going into the upcoming Finalists Pitch, Awards & Challenger Showcase on May 9?

I am looking forward to it!

The public is invited to watch the showdown taking place May 9, tickets are free and available online here.