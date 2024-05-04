Creative studio to build brands and idea being pitched at Vernon's 2024 Enterprise Challenge

Photo: Lara Konkin

The Community Futures Enterprise Challenge is back for 2024.

The “business bootcamp” has emerging entrepreneurs and business owners compete for prize packages to help further their businesses.

The seven finalists will take part in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch competition before volunteer judges and a live audience. Castanet is featuring the seven finalists to give members of the public a peak at the competition before the final pitches.

Lara Konkin owns Alexa & Ria Creative Studio and is today’s feature.

What is your business idea?

I am the Owner and Creator of Alex & Ria Creative Studio, where Brands and Ideas are built. We use the latest tools and technology to create one of a kind displays, marquees and statement pieces that tell your story and make an impression.

What will your business bring to the North Okanagan?

Alex & Ria Creative Studio, is passionate about supporting local businesses. Collaborating, making connections and building relationships with individual business owners, to highlight their brand message, not only strengthen their business identity but helps to cultivate a vibrant community where customers, clients and residents feel a sense of belonging. Pride in what we do translates into impactful visual impressions for business owner in the Okanagan.

If you had to describe the Enterprise process so far, what three words would you use?

Inspiring, Supportive and Motivating

How are you feeling going into the upcoming Finalists Pitch, Awards & Challenger Showcase on May 9?

I’m grateful for all the businesses, along with Community Futures that support and come together to offer this opportunity to new businesses. It’s overwhelming the support and encouragement that surrounds me and makes it possible to do something like this. My anxiety is at an all time high thinking about pulling this all together, and getting on stage and sharing a piece of myself with the local community.

The finalists this year are all very different and each truly has something special to offer, it is amazing to see such diverse ideas and businesses coming to the area.

The public is invited to watch the showdown taking place May 9, tickets are free and available online here.