Vernon's Davison Orchards says fruit a-go for 2024 season despite 'brutal winter'

Chelsey Mutter

Fruit growers across the Okanagan have spoken out about the tough wintering of crops and Vernon's Davison Orchard says it’s felt the sting as well, but will still have lots of fruit available.

It’s thanks, in part, to a controlled atmosphere storage system which allowed the orchard to keep a crop of honey crisp apples over winter.

Tamra Davison, with the orchard, says they took the apples out earlier this week, and the crop was “almost just as good” as when they had gone into the room, fresh picked.

Still, Davison said "it was a brutal winter," and the orchard saw damage from the short cold snap where temperatures dropped below minus 30.

“That did a lot of damage. I must admit, I feel for the grape growers, for the cherry growers because they were the ones that were especially hurt,” said Davison.

“We have damage here too. We will have no peaches this year. Unfortunately, we'll have no apricot, the pears are damaged slightly, but we still will have pears and luckily we mainly grow apples."

She says the apples might be a little spotty, but the farm still has a great crop and it’s looking forward to harvesting good apples. Davison says it’s still early, “but we’re hopeful.”

There’s lots of fun to be had at the North Okanagan landmark, starting today, blossom rides are back for spring. The tours pull people along in a tractor wagon and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Davison says all the orchards favourites are back: the gift shop, the play area and the animals. This year, there’s baby animals to behold at the farm, lots of kittens are roaming and baby turkeys are expected soon. Two pigs are also new for this year.

Davison says a new cookbook is also coming out soon, a sample copy is available to peruse at the orchard. The full copy is expected in the next few weeks.