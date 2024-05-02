Vernon students showcase scholarship projects for chance to win $1,250

Grade 12 students in Vernon are showcasing their scholarship projects which will soon be competing for funding from the Ministry of Education and Childcare.

About 80 School District 22 students will be at the Vernon Recreation Centre until 8:30 p.m. tonight, and again tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Booths have been set up by students to showcase their projects, later they will present them in competition for a chance to win one of several $1,250 scholarships to be used at a post-secondary school.

“The District Project Scholarship Showcase is an exciting event for our district. These projects provide students a personalized learning opportunity to identify and explore an area of interest and then share their learning and talents, with the community,” said Luke Friesen, director of instruction for learning.

Students have been working on their projects alongside a sponsor teacher offering support and guidance throughout the process. For some students, these projects provide opportunities for them to explore future careers.

“Thank you to our many community volunteers who assist in judging the student projects,” said Supt. Christine Perkins. “We appreciate your expertise and the connections you will make with our students through the questions and feedback you provide. This is an excellent opportunity for the students to share their learning in unique ways.”

The event is free and the public is welcome to attend.