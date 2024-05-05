Vernon group to host 21st plant sale, looking for donations

Photo: Ann Cordingley Photo of previous plant sale.

An annual perennial plant sale returns for its 21st year, to raise money for O’Keefe Ranch and school programs at Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

For the first time in two decades, the sale will take place at O’Keefe’s Ranch instead of Allan Brooks. The sale is hosted by the Plant Ladies on May 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at O’Keefe’s Ranch.

“It will be easier for us at the ranch because that is where most of the plants come from,” said Ann Cordingley with the group. “People will be able to walk around and see many of the plants at the sale growing in the gardens.”

Cordingley says group members have all downsized their gardens so they don’t have many plants to donate.

Anyone with plants to be split up and donated to the sale can bring plants in a labelled pot to the ranch from now until May 24. The ladies say it’s currently the perfect time to start splitting perennial plants.

The earlier plants are brought to the group, the happier and healthier they’ll be for the sale.

“When we started doing this our oldest organizer was 72 and the youngest 57,” said Cordingley. “Now our oldest member is 93 and we don’t have many younger ones!”