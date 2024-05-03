Trap-door spider spotted in the Okanagan

Photo: Brad Blair

Today's Bug of the Week is one of the creepiest crawlies to ever call the Okanagan home.

Admittedly, the trap door spider is an interesting creature, but for those of us with an aversion to spiders, it is downright frightening.

Brad Blair posted a picture of such an arachnid to social media earlier this spring.

Blair was fortunate to actually see the tarantula-looking, eight-legged critter, as they are quite shy.

Also known as a Pacific folding door spider, the spider in question is a member of the tarantuloid family, and if you see one, consider yourself lucky – or unlucky if you have arachnophobia – because they spend most of their time hidden in the ground under a trap door waiting for an unsuspecting insect to stroll by and become dinner.

Trap-door spiders of various colours and sizes can be found in most parts of the world and get their name because they place a silk-hinged trap door over the entrance to their lair – a hole they burrow into the ground – and when prey approaches, they pounce.

They are alerted to the moving meal through vibrations in the ground as the insect walks nearby.

For those of us who are terrified of any type of spider, the good news is are not very large and pose no threat to humans as they have no venom.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as Castanet's Bug of the Week.