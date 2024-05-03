A mobile dental service for the North Okanagan is being pitched at 2024 Enterprise Challenge

Photo: Jenna Smith

The Community Futures Enterprise Challenge is back for 2024.

The “business bootcamp” has emerging entrepreneurs and business owners compete for prize packages to help further their businesses.

The seven finalists will take part in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch competition before volunteer judges and a live audience. Castanet is featuring the seven finalists to give members of the public a peak at the competition before the final pitches.

First up is Sage Dental Hygiene, created by Jenna Smith.

What is your business idea?

Sage Dental Hygiene offers mobile dental hygiene services, primarily for clients that are homebound or residing in assisted living or long term care facilities. Our initial focus is for our senior population, but we are also looking at models of care that support individuals with complex care needs.

What will your business bring to the North Okanagan?

After 17 years in the industry, I am thrilled to be bringing mobile dental hygiene care to our underserved and vulnerable senior population. Our goal is to support those, who for various reasons, have a difficult time getting to a traditional dental office.

Poor oral health is the leading cause of malnutrition amongst seniors, and is linked to many other health concerns such as heart disease, stroke and pneumonia. People are keeping their teeth longer than ever before due to preventative dental care, and it is vital that our seniors are able to live with dignity and freedom from dental pain.

If you had to describe the Enterprise process so far, what three words would you use?

Vision, Growth, Community

How are you feeling going into the upcoming Finalists Pitch, Awards & Challenger Showcase on May 9?

I'm really looking forward to it! I'm excited for the opportunity to pitch Sage Dental Hygiene to the community and judges, in front of my friends and family who have been so supportive throughout my Enterprize Challenge journey.

The public is invited to watch the showdown taking place May 9, tickets are free and available online here.