Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s annual spring fundraising campaign is underway

Photo: VJH Foundation

Have a cookie and help children get improved care in the North Okanagan.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s annual spring fundraising campaign launched May 1 and will be raising raising funds for two additional monitoring systems to increase the number of high-acuity beds available in the pediatric ward.

To help raise funds, Smile Cookies will be on sale at Tim Hortons through May 5.

All proceeds from the sale of the $2 Smile Cookies sold by Timmies in Vernon and Lumby will go towards the spring campaign.

People can also bulk order Smile Cookies and deliver them to friends, family and colleagues by calling or visit your preferred Tim Hortons to place an order.

And on May 31, tune in from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Pure Country for the 21st annual Have A Heart Radiothon. All funds raised through the radiothon will support the foundation to purchase much-needed equipment.

“We want to ensure that every child in the North Okanagan gets the best care, as close to home as possible,” says Kate McBrearty, executive director of the VJH Foundation. “Whenever we ask, our community blows us away with its support. With Smile Cookies, radiothon and a matching donor to launch us into May, we can’t wait to see the impact the campaign will have.”

Between 2022-23, pediatric admissions to VJH grew by nine per cent, with conditions related to ear, nose and throat, and respiratory disease among the leading causes of hospitalization. According to the foundation there is not only a continued rise in pediatric admission rates, but also a rise in more serious conditions.

The hospital's high-acuity pediatric beds are at maximum capacity.

With centralized monitoring, pediatric patients can be hooked up to a monitor in their own room, with the results displayed 24/7 in a highly visible, centralized location for immediate access by their care team.

“Many children are too young to express what or how they are feeling,” says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a pediatrician at VJH. “Centralized monitors make sure our medical team is alerted the second the child’s heart rate or breathing changes.”

With new monitors, staff can keep watch over the patient’s respirations, oxygenation, and cardiac status 24/7 and are alerted the second something changes. This means enhanced patient safety and increased peace of mind for parents and family members knowing that their children are being continually observed.

The total cost of the equipment, plus installation, is $85,000. All gifts made in support of the campaign throughout the month of May will be doubled, up to $20,000, thanks to a local anonymous donor.