Six-month-old Great Pyraneese attacked on downtown Vernon street by another dog

Jerry Morin is furious after his friend's young dog was attacked by another canine in downtown Vernon.

The attacked happened on April 27 near the Schell Motel on 35 Street.

Security camera footage from a nearby business shows Barbara Johnson walking her leashed six-month-old Great Pyrenees with a friend when the attack happened.

Johnson and her friend, who was also walking a smaller leashed dog, stepped out of frame for a few seconds before stepping back into frame as a pitbull-type dog attacks her white puppy.

The pitbull-type dog was also on a leash, but was not being restrained as it attacked.

The footage shows two people rushing in to try and stop the attack by hitting the aggressive dog repeatedly.

“The pitbull is on top of that little white dog, just chewing on its head,” Morin said, adding he is concerned the dog might attack a child. “I am so upset right now. The white dog is so gentle and to have that animal jump on the dog like that infuriated me to no end.”

Johnson said she was also injured in the attack and received a puncture wound and a long scratch on her leg, along with some bruising.

Johnson said her friend was also bruised in the melee.

Johnson's dog, Tali, received puncture wounds from the attack and had to be taken to the vet for care. Tali is now on antibiotics.

Johnson, who has lived in the Schell Motel for the past two years, said she has seen the pitbull in the area before and has heard of other instances of the dog being aggressive towards other dogs.

Johnson said she has no malice towards the dog and does not want to see it put down, but would like to see it better trained.

“I am really concerned that what happens if a kid scares it,” Johnson said, adding the aggressive dog “did a fair amount of damage” in the attack and she wonders how badly things would have gone if it were a smaller dog or a child.

While Tali is only six months old, she is a large breed of dog with thick fur which Johnson believes help limit the injuries sustained in the attack.

“Tali is bigger boned and has more hair to cushion it,” she said.

Johnson has been in contact with the regional district animal control as well as the RCMP.

RCMP said they responded to the incident that happened at approximately 2:35 p.m.

“The complainant reported that her dog was attacked by another dog while walking in the 3400 block of 28th Avenue in Vernon,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in an email. “The complainant and the dog sustained minor injury and the incident was referred to (regional district) dog control.”

Regional district officials said they are looking into the matter.

“We do not have information for the owner of the pitbull, as they have failed to license the dog, but we are monitoring the area to see if we can find someone who matches the description,” the RDNO said in an email.