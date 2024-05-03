236622
Vernon  

Applications are being accepted to receive funding from Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bars Fuel Good Day

Fuel up and feel good

It’s time to fuel up and feel good with Co-op Fuel Good Day where motorists can get a tank of gas while supporting local organizations.

As part of Fuel Good Day Sept. 17, 10 cents of every litre of fuel sold at all Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bars will be donated to local registered non-profits or charities.

Each market with an Armstrong Co-op gas bar will be selecting and supporting one local non-profit or charity.

And those registered non-profits and charities located within the local trading area of the Armstrong Regional Co-op are invited to apply online to be a recipient of funding from Fuel Good Day 2024.

Application deadline is June 7.

Throughout Fuel Good Day, each of the selected non-profits and charities are encouraged be on site to hand out information packages and answer questions about their organization.

There will also be draws and giveaways.

