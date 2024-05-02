Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society opens two-bed facility for youth at risk

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Youth in Vernon have another space to keep them safe.

On Thursday, the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society officially opened Cedar House, a two-bed facility for youth facing challenges including homelessness.

The emergency placement facility is one of three operated by NOYFSS that provide a safe, supportive short-term placement for children and youth who cannot live safely with their family and for whom no other care arrangement is readily available.

“It’s taken just over a year for us to make Cedar House a home and we are thrilled to be opening the doors for children and youth starting this month,” said Dean Francks, NOYFSS executive director.

“Currently when a child or youth in this region is living in an unsafe home environment there isn’t always somewhere for them to turn. Often youth will jump from couch to couch living with friends and in many circumstances, they will end up experiencing homelessness. We recognize there is a need for this resource in the North Okanagan and we are excited to be able to offer it to the community.”

Francks said there will be trained staff at the house 24 hours a day and youth can stay for up to 30 days.

“It partners up well with our other resources,” Francks said. “We have a short-term stabilization resource, Mara House, and we also have a respite resource, Sage House.”

Cedar House shares common space with the other facilities and Francks said one of the goals is to make it feel like a home and not just a facility.

NOYFSS works with and is funded by the Ministry of Children and Family Development, which will refer area youth to the facility.

Francks said the facility is “very much in demand. We are experiencing a great shortage of foster homes these days unfortunately. It breaks my heart to see young people with no place to stay.

“By creating a multi-resource site dedicated to on-going placement stability with consistent Specialized Homes Care providers, NOYFSS can create safe landing places during a challenging time for a child or youth and their family.”

Dan Bernier, with the ministry, said NOYFSS is an “extremely valued partner. There's no doubt we could not do the work we are doing without partners such as NOYFSS.

“I also want to acknowledge how unique this campus style is. I don't believe there is anywhere else in the province where we have a partner, a service provider in the community, who is hosting a number of homes in this unique way,” Bernier said.