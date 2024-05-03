A portion of Alexis Park Drive will be closed while City of Vernon crews upgrade facilities

Photo: City of Vernon

A portion of Alexis Park Drive will be closed next week while City of Vernon crews upgrade underground utility services in the area.

Starting as earlier as 7 a.m. on Monday Alexis Park Drive will be closed to northbound traffic between 39th and 42nd avenues. Motorists travelling north will be detoured along 39th Avenue.

Access to Alexis Park Drive will remain for southbound traffic.

Work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 10, but the timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.