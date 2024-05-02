Province seeks forfeiture of more Okanagan properties from alleged Kelowna drug trafficker

Photo: ALERT Lloydminster A police display after Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams in Lloydminster announced charges against six men, including two from Kelowna, in July 2023.

The B.C. government is looking to seize three Lumby properties from an alleged Kelowna drug trafficker, nearly three months after it filed a civil suit looking to seize six other Okanagan properties.

In a notice of civil claim filed April 25, the BC Civil Forfeiture Office claims three adjacent vacant properties on Lumby's Gallon Avenue that are owned by a numbered company actually belong to Kulwant Bal, a Kelowna man accused of running an interprovincial drug trafficking operation through his local car dealership.

The Civil Forfeiture Office says the three properties – with a combined assessed value of more than $500,000 – along with more than $57,000 in Canadian cash were “proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity.”

The forfeiture claim says Bal is the owner of Kelowna's Empire Motors and “a member of a criminal organization, the full particulars of which are not known.” The Vancouver Sun previously reported Bal has been associated with people in both the Wolfpack gang alliance and the Hells Angels.

And while a numbered corporation bought the Lumby properties in December 2022, the Civil Forfeiture Office says Bal is the "beneficial owner" and has an “unregistered 100% ownership interest” in the properties.

13-month investigation

The recent forfeiture claim stems from police investigation in 2021 and 2022 called Project Deception, spearheaded by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Lloydminster. Police were investigating a “dial-a-dope” trafficking operation operating in the Lloydminster area, and police identified Bal as the alleged supplier of the operation.

For more than a year, undercover officers purchased various quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine from a number of alleged associates of Bal, as well as from Bal himself, according to the claim. Bal allegedly sold nearly a kilogram of cocaine himself to an undercover officer from Kelowna's Empire Motors over two transactions in December 2021 and January 2022.

The lengthy investigation culminated on June 1, 2022, when police raided homes in Kelowna, and Vernon, along with Lloydminster, Edmonton and Springbrook, Alta., and arrested Bal, Kelowna resident Gary Dhami and several others.

Bal and Dhami were criminally charged in Alberta last summer stemming from the Project Deception investigation. A trial has been scheduled in Red Deer's Court of King’s Bench in February 2025.

Alleged mortgage fraud

The forfeiture suit also claims Jaskaran Singh Sidhu worked at Valley First Credit Union at the time and helped Bal use falsified documents to secure mortgages on behalf of Bal and others. The Civil Forfeiture Office says in exchange for fraudulently securing mortgages for Bal, Sidhu received at least $47,150 from Bal, although "the full extent of benefits conferred from K. Bal to J. Sidhu are not known."

Bal laundered his drug trafficking proceeds by purchasing real estate through the fraudulent mortgage scheme, the claim alleges.

While the Civil Forfeiture Office says the Kelowna RCMP began investigating Sidhu in January 2021, online B.C court records show no indication Sidhu has been criminally charged at this time.

Separate forfeiture suit

Earlier this year, the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office filed a separate suit against Bal, seeking the forfeiture of six properties across the Okanagan, including the Empire Motors property, a home at 6938 L&A Rd. in Vernon, two Kelowna condos, a Kelowna townhome and a rural property also on L&A Rd.

More than two months after the province filed the first forfeiture claim, it applied to have a judge issue a default judgment in the Civil Forfeiture Office's favour, as Bal hadn't filed a formal response. But four days after that application was filed, on April 23, Bal filed a response to the civil claim, denying “each and every allegation made against him.”

Specifically, he denies he's a member of a criminal organization, had any involvement as a supplier for a drug trafficking operation or that he was involved in mortgage fraud. He also denies that the six Okanagan properties were purchased with funds from illegal activity.

Bal has yet to formally respond to the second civil forfeiture claim targeting the Lumby properties.

None of the allegations against Bal made by the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office have been proven in court at this time.