Greater Vernon Cultural Centre work to officially begin Thursday

Photo: RDNO

Work is officially beginning on the much-delayed Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

The City of Vernon sent out notice earlier this week that some parking stalls will be unavailable in the city lot behind the Elks Hall – where the future cultural centre will be built – to complete preliminary work.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be conducting investigative work on the site of the 31st Avenue parking lot both Thursday and Friday. The daily/hourly section on the south end of the parking lot will be closed for both days.

The Greater Vernon Cultural Centre was approved in a 2018 referendum. It would be built at the 31st Avenue parking lot and house both the Vernon Public Art Gallery and the Vernon Museum.

The referendum approved borrowing of $25 million and a total project budget of $40 million, contingent on senior government grants. The grant applications were unsuccessful, however.

An alternative approval process was then used in 2022 to go ahead with a revised $28 million in borrowing. The project was scaled back in 2022 and in early 2023, a "project vision" was presented to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee.

Most recently, in mid-February, a $1 million commitment was made by the Regional District of North Okanagan to immediately go forward with the next stage of design.

RDNO staff informed the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee that the project increases $167,000 for every month beyond its target construction dates, due to inflation.

The cultural centre is currently expected to cost $41.9 million. The $28 million remains approved for borrowing, and the other $13.9 million is to come from a combination of senior-level government grants, foundation contributions, and community fundraising.

The RDNO itself has committed $900,000 for the project from its provincial grant under the Growing Communities Fund.