Photo: Honeymoon Suite

One of the biggest bands of the '80s is coming Vernon.

Hot on the heels of their latest album, Alive, Honeymoon Suite will be at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre May 15.

Since their debut in 1983, the band has sold more than one million records worldwide, won a JUNO Award, and had their hits featured in major motion pictures and TV shows like Miami Vice.

They scored a top 40 hit in the United States with the song Lethal Weapon, from the soundtrack of the movie with same name in 1987.

Their enduring appeal was recognized in 2015 when Canadian radio honoured them for more than 100,000 plays of classics like 'New Girl Now,' 'Burning In Love,' 'Wave Babies' and 'What Does It Take.'

Alive is their first full-length album in 16 years.

Not just maestros of the studio, they remain insatiable road hogs, with on-stage skills honed from years of international touring with the likes of ZZ Top, Heart, Billy Idol, Journey, Bryan Adams, Saga, Loverboy, Jethro Tull and 38 Special.

For tickets call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit the Ticket Seller website.