Vernon woman opens self-defence course to the public following death of Lumby mother

Photo: Sarah Draht

Free, women-only, self-defense courses are being hosted this Saturday in Vernon.

Sarah Draht, a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, is putting on the two workshops. She says the event was initially meant to be a private workshop to raise money to send Pacific Top Team athletes to worlds. She opened the workshop up to the public after learning about the alleged abduction and death of Lumby mother, Tatjana Stefanski.

"If this story has been affecting some other ladies out there or creating more fear in their lives, it's like, 'okay, there's elements that can help with that'," said Draht.

Draht says the workshop takes a holistic approach to self defense, going over all the sides of self defense, the psychology as well as physical defense, rather than just kicking and punching.

“It's all the elements that are commonly missed,” said Draht. “It doesn't disregard kicking and punching, because you may have to do that, but that's not the first approach, and it's not the only one.

She goes over techniques and tools from the Gift of Fear book and online course by Gavin de Becker.

The first workshop on May 11 is from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and the second is 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., both are free, but require women to rsvp online here.

There’s room for up to 70 people in each workshop, and Draht says she has her black belt coaches ready to help out. A heads up to ladies planning to attend, some of the coaches may be men but Draht assures the public they’re all amazing.

“We had a big discussion about males helping, but I'm like, I think it's also important for females to know that males can be in the safe space, and just what they offer their expertise is just phenomenal.

Altogether, there’s 10 to 15 people ready to help out with the course.