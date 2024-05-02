Vernon's Kalamalka Fly Fishers holding free fishing event in Polson Park, may be the last one

The annual Kalamalka Fly Fishers free fishing event takes place this weekend, and it may be the last one they have.

The city has plans to naturalize Vernon Creek where it runs through Polson Park and that would mean getting rid of the pond where the annual event is held.

Mike Leach, with the KFF, said on Saturday and Sunday children aged four to 14 will have a chance to catch a rainbow trout for free with the help of club members.

The pond has been stocked with 900 fish from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC. Fishing gear will be provided.

Leach said around 1,500 people attend the two-day event that is put on entirely by volunteers.

Each angler is allowed two fish each.

“The joy of watching kids catch their first fish is absolutely amazing to see,” Leach said.

The kids will also learn about the anatomy of the fish from a club member when they take their catch to the cleaning station.

“It's really an educational thing for the kids,” Leach said.

However, this may be the last year for the popular event.

Leach said plans by the city to revitalize the creek means the removal of the pond where the event has been held since the year 2000.

“Unfortunately this will be our last year,” Leach said. “It's unfortunate, but it's the way it is. The City of Vernon has decided to close the pond so that is it for the kid's fishing for now.”

Leach said the club is seeking out a new location, but it's no easy task to find a spot that meet the event's requirements.

Naturalization of Vernon Creek through Polson Park is expected to eventually foster the return of spawning Kokanee, trout and sockeye salmon.

According to the city website, naturalization of the channel for Phase 1 will include removal of the existing concrete banks and elongating the channel by meandering it along its current course, lengthening the channel. Naturalization will also add natural features within the meandering channel such as riffle pools and boulders, which will increase natural fish/spawning habitat where there is currently very little.

Naturalizing the channel will increase water quality, increase fish habitat, increase riparian complexity and decrease groundwater impacts on the park operations. Naturalizing the channel will also include a floodplain on either side of the main channel to accommodate the larger flooding events. The channel will have shallow slopes and will be planted with natural riparian vegetation and bank armouring to prevent erosion.

The project will also include a new crossing and a new pathway along the south side of the channel where there is currently none.