Vernon Courts say new date to come for Lumby man facing weapons charges

A North Okanagan man facing numerous firearms charges was back in Vernon court Wednesday.

Eric James Canel is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm contrary to order and unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession without a licence, and possession of a restricted weapon.

According to court documents, Canel intended to enter a guilty plea in provincial court, but an adjournment was initiated/requested by Canel or his lawyer.

Vernon Law Courts confirmed the matter did not proceed to a plea, instead it’s been adjourned to May 15, when a new court date will be set.

In 2015, Canel was charged for careless use or storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to three years probation for careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in 2017. He was also prohibited from possessing firearms for six years.