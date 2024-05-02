Restricted access still in place for Lumby school following recent 'events' in community

Photo: Facebook

Lumby schools remain under enhanced safety measures following recent “events” in the community, says School District 22.

Christine Love, director of inclusion, said she couldn’t comment on any specific RCMP investigations, but would speak to school safety.

“We recognize that there have been events that have happened within the Lumby community," said Love. “Because school safety is of the utmost importance, we have added additional safety measures into our schools, and it's slightly different for both elementary and secondary school.”

While Love didn’t specifically name the event in question, the only recent publicly known incident is the alleged abduction and death of Lumby mother Tatjana Stefanski in mid-April. An RMCP investigation remains on-going and no criminal charges have been laid.

Both the high school and elementary school have restricted access, and letters have been sent out to parents.

J.W. Inglis Elementary School has locked all its doors outside of breaks, and first and last bell. Love says it’s because staff can’t see the main entrance and who is going in and out of the school. Any late drop offs can call the office to be let in.

At Charles Bloom Secondary School, all doors are locked except for the main doors which are open because staff can see who’s moving in and out of the building, and because the students are older.

Love says there’s no specific end date, and that the measures are being assessed each week. She says parents and families in the Lumby community – especially the elementary school – are saying they appreciate the extra measures.

The safety measures were first put in place the week of Stefanski’s death. When asked if the restrictions were due to the serious incident in Lumby, Supt. Christine Perkins told Castanet it was out of an “abundance of caution."