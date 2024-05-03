Vernon business bootcamp heading to its final show down with 'Dragons' Den-style' pitch

Photo: Enterprise Challenge

A North Okanagan “Business Bootcamp” is reaching its final stages, and the seven business finalists selected to participate will be in front of experts May 9 to deliver their final pitches.

The Enterprise Challenge, hosted by Community Futures of North Okanagan, is a competition for emerging entrepreneurs and new business owners. Since February, participants have been taking part in workshops and one-on-one mentoring to make their business pitches stand out.

Seven finalists remain, and the challenge comes to an end May 9 where finalists will deliver their pitches live before volunteer judges, and an audience, in a Dragons' Den-type event.

When delivering pitches at the finale, businesses will be judged on various things including, product and price, viability, pitches and business descriptions.

The winner will take home $6,500 in start-up money, various business credits - including advertising to Castanet - legal assistance from Nixon Wenger, Village Green Mall leasing credit and Okanagan College tuition credit.

Second and third place will receive $2,500 and $1,500 respectively along with similar credits. Finally, the people’s choice will win a $1,500 advertising credit from Castanet.

The public is welcome to attend and watch the event, tickets are free and available online.

Castanet is speaking to each the seven finalists to give a sneak peek at the different ideas ahead of the finale on Thursday. The first featured business is Sage Dental Hygiene created by Jenna Smith.