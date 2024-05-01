Banners in downtown Vernon turn blue for Victims and Survivors of Crime week

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon’s banners have been changed in anticipation of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week from May 12 to 18.

"The goal of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week is to raise awareness about the issues facing victims of crime and the services, assistance and laws in place to help victims and their families," reads the Government of Canada website.

Vernon's normal orange banners have been swapped for blue and have Victims and Survivors of Crime Week written on them alongside Oak Children and Youth Advocacy Centre. The Vernon centre is aimed at minimizing trauma felt by a child when disclosing abuse and assault.

Oak provides a space for children and youth who’ve experienced abuse, sexual assault, or witnessed a crime such as domestic violence to be interviewed by the RCMP and child protection workers.

Peter Kaz with the DVA says the banners are an initiative that takes place every year for the survivors of crime week.

They’re gone up a little early to ensure the banners are up for the week, and Kaz says they’ll be taken down after May 18.