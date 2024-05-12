Vernon Lapidary & Mineral Club hosting Rendezvous 2024 in Armstrong

Photo: Castanet file photo

Calling all rockhounds: the Vernon Lapidary & Mineral Club wants to rendezvous with you.

The BC Lapidary Society and VLMC will be hosting Rendezvous 2024, a gathering of likeminded rock hunters May 17 to 20 in the horticulture building at the Armstrong Fairgrounds.

“This gathering welcomes all members of BC Lapidary clubs to come together to share their passion for all things rock. With 29 member groups in BC, we expect there will be a lot of rockhounders attending this event,” organizers said in a press release.

The event will feature showcases, vendors, demonstrations of wire wrapping, fluorescent rocks and jade carving by Deborah Wilson.

For the registered attendees, there will be field trips, shared meals an AGM and more.

The venue will be open to the public, by donation, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“If you get bitten by the rockhounding bug, you can even register on site, to join our local Vernon club,” organizers said.

For more information on this fun, family friendly hobby and about Rendezvous specifically, click here,