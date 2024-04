Photo: Facebook

Spring open burning is coming to a close today, April 30, for many throughout the North Okanagan.

The RDNO allows open burning from October 31 to April 30.

Both Vernon and Coldstream will be ending their open burn season today as well.

For the last few hours of burning, residents are still reminded that a permit is required.

Despite an early start to wildfire season in the Okanagan, open burning was allowed for the full spring season.