Vernonite plans 'casual' two hour bike ride to raise money for military mental health supports

Photo: Bob Harding Casual charity bike ride planned to rasie awareness and funds for Wounded Warriors Canada

Even though he never had the chance to meet his uncle, Bob Harding grew up knowing David Mills was a brave man.

The gunnery sergeant was killed in action in the Second World War during the liberation of the french city of Caen.

Mills never saw his 32nd birthday.

Growing up in a family who suffered a great loss steered Harding to support Wounded Warriors Canada, the national charity that provides mental health services for military veterans, first responders and their families.

He’s organizing a fundraising bike ride on Saturday May 11 starting at 10 a.m. at the Coldstream Station parking lot next to Sun Country Cycle in Vernon.

The ride is open to anyone on any kind of bike and is expected to be a two hour "casual" ride to Kekuli Bay and back.

Harding will be the ride host and is preparing to participate in the Battlefield Bike Ride (BBR24) in Normandy, France in June. There, he’ll cover 450 km in six days as part of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The cyclers will visit important battlefields and cemeteries to honour Canadians who served. Harding will be honouring his uncle’s sacrifice by placing a wreath on his gravesite in the Beny-Sur-Mer Canadian war cemetery just south of Juno beach.

Anyone wishing to make a donation of more than $20 to Bob's Wounded Warriors ride will be given a charitable receipt.