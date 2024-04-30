Vernon underground music community raising money to keep space alive

Photo: BBDBs

A Vernon unground community music space is looking to raise funds to upgrade its facilities and enhance its sound equipment.

BBDBs [Becky’s Back Door Beans] is hosting a benefit show on May 4th to raise money to ensure the “local staple remains a vital hub for music enthusiasts near and far.” The event is named “May the 4th with BBDBs, put on by BBDBs owner Rebecca Ploegman.

“The event rallies behind the venue featuring local acts such as Gardener, Down The Lees, Rad Dog, Norsu, Early Work, The Cavernous, Jade the Babe, and David Ivan Neil & Other People,” said BBDB in an email.

The space is situated in the back of Vernons long standing vinyl shop, Record City at 3127 30th Ave. BBDBs is a daytime coffee spot which transforms into a nighttime music venue.

Ploegman says she’s guided by a punk rock ethic and fosters a sense of community through shared musical passions. She aims to welcome both emerging talents and internationally acclaimed artists who share that same DIY spirit.

"I've been a part of the DIY punk scene in every community I've lived in, and I wanted to bring that spirit to my hometown,” she said, having grown up in Vernon before leaving for many years and returning in 2017.

"It's become what it is today because I never gave up and always believed in the importance of spaces like this. Despite facing numerous challenges, I have persevered with the support of our community and the youth seeking a safe haven where they can be themselves and feel embraced.”

Laura Schultz from Down The Lees is a co-organizer of the event and emphasizes the importance of preserving venues like BBDBs post-pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic, both venues and artists faced significant hurdles," said Schultz.

"BBDBs has become a hub for underground music, fostering inclusivity, and community—a genuine haven for all ages. In a time when real connections are hard to come by, BBDBs shows how music still brings people together, inspires, and lifts spirits. Talking with fellow musicians made us want to give back and support Becky in keeping the scene alive.”

The event takes place May 4 at 6 p.m. and tickets are $25 at the backdoor of Record City.