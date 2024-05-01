Law professor explains why cops can't detain suspect in case of slain Lumby mother

Photo: Facebook

It's been nearly three weeks since Tatjana Stefanski was confirmed dead by her daughter on social media after being allegedly abducted.

To date, no charges have been laid in the 44 year old's death. A growing number of family, friends and community members have raised questions about why a suspect they believe to be involved in the death is still not in custody.

During a recent sitting at the legislature, BC United MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, Todd Stone, brought the young mother’s murder to the forefront.

“The community of Lumby is living an NDP catch and release nightmare,” said Stone. He blames a flawed justice system for allowing a family to live in fear.

"Tatjana’s family felt no choice but to flee, terrified of what might happen next. Certainly they don’t know where the suspect is.”

Jason Gaudreault, Stefanski's boyfriend, has been using social media from the time he last saw Stefanski, to today. Online, he prays justice will be served, and he and Stefanski's children can return safety to their home.

Fundamental freedoms in Canadian law

According to Robert Diab, a Professor of Law with Thompson River University, the important thing for everyone to remember is that regardless of what people might think they know, a suspect remains a suspect until there is enough evidence to lay a charge.

“I think that the outrage here is there's a belief, there's a suspicion, that it's the person who abducted and killed her [was released],” said Diab.

He understands the current thinking of; “How come the police don't have the authority to take him into custody, hold him and err on the side of caution, and keep him in custody until they have their ducks in a row?”

He says it all boils down to the fundamental freedoms in Canadian law; “It takes more to deprive someone of their liberty than mere suspicion.”

As hard as the wait is for those involved, Diab trusts detectives are doing all they can to allow justice to prevail.

“I hope that eventually this will end soon, the police will gather enough evidence to authorize them to arrest the person, they'll bring them into custody and they will have a trial within a reasonable time.”

Police can only hold suspects without a charge for 24 hours.

What about personal security?

Gaudreault has been speaking out on social media, questioning where his right to personal security is in this situation.

"This justice system has to be changed so victims are protected and can feel safe," reads a public Facebook post.

"In honour of Tatjana I would love to have her footprint be the change we need for justice. Nobody ever should have to live and deal with this the way we are.

"And please once again the major crimes unit and RCMP are doing an amazing job. This is about the laws and regulations that they have to follow and we are trying to change."

Gaudreault says he's been petitioning politicians to get involved and try to change laws to better protect victims.