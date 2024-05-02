Enderby BMO branch permanently closes doors, opens bank machine

Photo: Google Maps

The Enderby BMO Branch permanently closed its doors on April 26 despite a community petition to keep the bank open.

But BMO isn’t completely gone – a BMO machine has opened in the Askews Foods at 1006 George St.

Kelly Brown had been petitioning to keep the BMO branch open and says the bank did close its doors earlier, but the bank machine opened the next day.

“At the meeting on Dec. 5, they told us they weren't leaving us a bank machine,” said Brown, referencing a community meeting with BMO.

“We approached Askews in Enderby and spoke with the manager there, and asked him if he was willing to engage with the BMO to have a bank machine put into the Askews. Because Safeway has a BMO in Vernon, IGA has a Royal Bank one in Enderby.”

Brown and Kathy Fabiche approached the manager Dave Wallace, who Brown says agreed to speak with BMO. Brown says the remaining bank staff also “went to bat” for the community to get the machine.

With the BMO closing its doors, bank customers would need to travel to Salmon Arm to access the next closest branch.

She says the full-service bank closure is disappointing, but she’s happy to have a bank machine.

“This is an example of not letting something happen to you. If we hadn't been willing to approach [Wallace], if he hadn't been willing to work with the community, we wouldn't have had a machine,” said Brown.

“It takes everybody working together, but sometimes you just got to that in order to not take what's handed to you when you're getting a raw deal.”