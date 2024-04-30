Second year receiving provincial funding for Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce

Photo: File photo

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is receiving funding from the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program for the second year.

The REDIP is managed by the Regional and Rural Development Unit of the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation. The chamber says funding will go towards growing a sustainable economic environment in the North Okanagan.

“It supports the launch of our new project titled "Supporting Business Growth and Expansion," which aims to bolster our local businesses and the surrounding small communities through strategic initiatives,” said the chamber in an email.

Work on the following projects will begin in May 2024:

Business Retention and Expansion Strategy: We are developing a comprehensive strategy and implementation plan to support and stimulate business growth across our region.

Local Business Marketing Initiative: This initiative will enhance visibility and awareness of the unique businesses operating in Armstrong, Spallumcheen, and nearby areas.

Business Educational Workshops: We will offer workshops designed to equip local businesses and their staff with up-to-date skills essential for thriving in today's market.

Networking for Business Collaboration: We aim to build a robust network that encourages collaboration and fosters new business opportunities within the community.

The chamber says funding will allow it to assist local businesses and non-profit organizations as they recover and grow. The exact dollar amount that the chamber received hasn't been released yet, but in 2023 it received $64,720.