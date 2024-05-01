Vernon community choir to host show for 'those we've loved and lost'

Photo: Counterpoint Choir

A Vernon community choir is hoping to spark both joy and reflection with their upcoming concert: with Strings Attached – Music for Those We Have Loved and Lost.

Showings will be Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Knox Presbyterian Church, 3701 32nd Ave.

“Featured in the concert will be choral works by great classical composers that reflect the heartfelt theme, including Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven and Faure,” says Kim Harker with the group.

“Contrasting and balancing these will be modern songs which speak to the theme.”

Music from the Beatles, John Rutter, Howard Goodhall and Sammy Fain will be played.

The choir will be accompanied by a professional eight-piece string ensemble, directed by Terry Pitt-Brooke and accompanied by pianist Teres McKnight.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased from choir members, at Shear Dimensions Hair Design, or at the door if there’s tickets left. Children and students’ admission is free.