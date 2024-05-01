'Thousands' of dead honeybees at Lake Country beach 'no cause for alarm'

Tracey Prediger

On the south end of Wood Lake in Lake Country sits a beach known as Beasley Beach. It was there that one Lake Country resident made the gruesome discovery of “thousands” of dead bees over the weekend.

In a post on the community’s Facebook page, the resident questioned how the bees got there in the first place. Was it the rainstorm the night before or are the bees starving because “the orchard’s are lean?” the finder wondered.

“It is springtime so there could be a natural die off of the bees that survived the winter,” says Edwin Nowek who owns Vernon’s Planet Bee. He’s been working with bees since taking a summer job in 1969.

In his 55 years of working with bees, he’s learned that this is the time of year when new bees are hatching out in the colony so there are many bees that are expendable and they just go out and die.

The information is backed up by provincial apiculturist (bee specialist) Paul van Westendorp, who says after a long winter bees are thirsty and they go in search of water. Sometimes when they land on the sand to get a drink, the smallest of waves can be enough to sweep them up and cause them to drown.

“It has nothing to do with a rainstorm or starving because the orchards are lean,” he assures.

A single colony of honeybees can range anywhere from 10 thousand bees at the beginning of spring to 80 thousand in the summer. Along with local bees, van Westendorp says there are currently over 40 thousand visiting honeybee colonies wintering in the Okanagan Valley.

“At this time of the season, there are a lot of bees throughout the valley. So, the fact that a “few thousand bees” are found dead along the shore of Wood Lake is tragic but within the larger context, it is not a cause for alarm,” says van Westendorp.