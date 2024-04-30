Vernon Yacht Club Boat & Leisure Show returns this weekend

Photo: Darren Handschuh Line up of boats from the 2023 show

The Vernon Yacht Club is hosting the 2024 Boat & Leisure Show this weekend.

The show takes place May 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and May 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Boat show coordiantor Dave Groleau says 40 boats will be on the water, and the show will have a selection of new and used boats for sale.

There will also be about 40 retail vendors set up in the parking lot.

“Vendors are quite varied,” said Groleau. “We've got electric bikes, Innerspace is going to be doing free kayak and paddleboard demos at the show.”

The show will also include events for kids, children will be able to make their own little wooden boats and float them on the water.

“We're going to have RC boat displays for the kids,” Groleau added.

A free Park & Ride Shuttle is provided by Kal Tire and will take attendees from Marshall Fields right to the boat show. Shuttles run every 10 minutes, and attendees are advised there’s no parking on-site.