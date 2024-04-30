Enderby's Starlight Drive In Theatre opening for 2024 season

Photo: Facebook

Drive-in movies are back starting this weekend with the opening of Enderby’s Starlight Drive In Theatre.

The opening weekend of May 3 and 4, was announced on the theatre's Facebook page.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and everyone in between! Welcome to the 2024 season of New Millennium Cinema's Starlight Drive-In Theatre!”

It’s the 23rd season for the drive-in and to celebrate all tickets will be $23 per vehicle for the opening weekend, this Friday and Saturday.

Dune 2 will be the single feature on the big screen, box office and concession opens at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m.

The drive-in theatre is one of only a few left in Western Canada and is a North Okanagan landmark for many.

Tickets are on sale now online at ticketseller.ca.