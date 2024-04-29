Miniature Pinscher left for dead near Falkland - now ready for adoption

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society Dog that was left for dead is now ready for his forever home

It’s been weeks since a miniature pinscher was found abandoned on the side of the road in the Chase-Falkland area.

Despite a rigorous door knocking effort in the area to find Shadow’s owner, his rescuer handed the dog over to the Okanagan Humane Society.

When Shadow arrived at OHS, he was in dire need of medical care. The 8-9 year old dog had a mouth infection that was so bad, blood would be left behind after he drank from his water bowl.

The dog has undergone dental surgery and spent weeks healing with a Vernon foster and is now ready for his forever home.

On the Okanagan Humane Society’s Instagram page they describe Shadow as a very friendly dog that loves to rub his belly in the grass doing “the worm” and will “sit” for cheese and banana treats.

His ideal owner will take him for many walks, give him lots of pets, and will snuggle up next to him on the couch.

OHS says he’s good with kids and friendly with other dogs, but hasn’t been around cats while in foster.

The dog is neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped. If you want to learn more about Shadow or arrange a meet and greet, please reach out to Romany at 250-862-1794.

The vet cost recovery fee for Shadow is $300.