New medical centre in Vernon slowly taking shape as business plan is completed

Photo: City of Vernon

Currently, about 20,000 people are without a family doctor in the North Okanagan according to Community Futures of North Okanagan.

The information comes as the organization begins to take its next steps towards creating a Community Health Centre in Vernon.

Leigha Horsfield, Community Futures executive director, says the business plan for the CHC was just completed on Friday. She says the plan speaks to the demographic and need in the community, and how many unattached patients there are in the region.

“My understanding is it hovers somewhere around 19,000 to 20,000 people,” said Horsefield.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, in 2021 78.6 per cent of Vernon/Coldstream residents had a family doctor – no exact numbers are available.

The Community Health Centre was originally pitched as a non-profit clinic in the community. The idea being that involving various stakeholders would mean doctors don’t need to deal with the business aspect of opening a clinic.

The clinic will aim to provide doctors an easy landing place when they leave residency. Previously, Horsfield told Castanet the clinic might offer wraparound services like mental health services, addictions services, and nurse practitioners, etc.

Horsfield says much of the clinic remains up in the air as the team moves onto its next steps which will require working with the Ministry of Health.

“It's very much in the preliminary stages, and we'd love to see this move along as quickly as we can get it moved along,” said Horsfield. “I don't have any idea how long this process is going to take from the ministry's perspective.”

Vernon residents have been without a walk-in clinic for just over five months now. The city's last walk-in clinic in the Sterling Centre closed its doors in November, the city's second last clinic in the Superstore closed in September.

A walk-in clinic in Lake County has expanded its walk-in capabilities twice to try and provide care for North Okanagan residents without doctors.

Castanet reached out to the Ministry of Health to find out how long applications typically take to process, but the ministry said it was unable to meet the deadline. Castanet also asked for ministry statistics on unattached patients in the North Okanagan but the ministry was unable to meet the deadline.