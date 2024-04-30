Local asparagus popping up at Vernon Farmers' Market

Tracey Prediger

Lovers of local asparagus can rejoice and get their favourite recipes ready. The green vegetable is making its North Okanagan debut for 2024.

The springtime shoot is synonymous with the kick-off to the local vegetable growing season and this year’s crop is coming up a little early for the farmers at Good "N" Plenty in Armstrong.

"We are about a week early," says Julia Rohrer who was close to running out of the first asparagus of the season during Monday’s Vernon Farmers' Market (VFM). "The crop does look good, it’s cool so we’re not picking everyday yet, but it looks like a good year."

Rohrer says Good "N" Plenty will have fresh asparagus everyday at the store in Armstrong, 1475 Pleasant Valley Road, or at the VFM every Monday and Thursday until at least the end of May.

Related to the onion, leek and garlic family, asparagus is high in potassium and rich in Vitamin C which are supposed to be good to boost the immune system. Asparagus is also touted to be a great source of folate, iron and fiber to support healthy blood cells and digestive health.

Rohrer suggests if you can’t use your vegetable in the first few days, there are ways to preserve that just picked freshness.

“You can stand it up in some water like a flower and it will keep for a week for you and it’s just like it was fresh picked.” she says.

The asparagus growing season is typically six weeks long which means the local vegetable could be available until the first week of June.