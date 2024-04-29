Boil water advisory for Grindrod water customers lifted

Photo: Getty Images Boil water advisory lifted for Grindrod customers

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) that the Precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) issued for April 29, 2024 has been lifted.

The planned construction work did not cause a loss of pressure to the water system and the water system has been returned to normal operations.

Customers may experience some cloudiness and/or air in the water. The RDNO suggests running a cold water tap at low volume until the water has cleared.