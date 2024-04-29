Vernon Fire Rescue Services called to hedge fire along 25th Ave

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

The fire in the area of Spruce Landing is now out and traffic in the area has resumed to normal. City spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge confirms the fire started in some cedar bushes.

"No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported," says Baldridge.

RCMP are now investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:49 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services have quickly responded to a fire that looks like it may have sparked in some bushes along 25 Ave. just before 41st Street, Monday before noon.

Although the fire seems to be out, traffic is down to one lane in that area while crews continue to monitor the situation.

Castanet has reached out to the city will update this story as new information becomes available.