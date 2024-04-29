Repairs slated for Mabel Lake Water Utility- RDNO suggests alternative water supply

Photo: RDNO Water interruptions planned, customers may wish to stock up

Customers who rely on the Mabel Lake Utility (MLW) may want to stock up on a short term supply of drinking water.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is advising those customers that planned leak detection work will begin on Tuesday, April 30, and is planned for the remainder of the week.

Work will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Kingfisher community.

RDNO says customers may experience cloudiness, air in their water, or temporary interruptions and may want to have an alternate water supply ready.

The RDNO offers the following advice; “If you experience a water interruption, please run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters your house before your hot water tank, home filtration, or taps with aerators, once service has been restored. An outside tap is preferred.”

Updates are available here and on the regional district’s Facebook page.

Customers can also call the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.