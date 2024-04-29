North Okanagan Tim Hortons selling smile cookies to raise money for Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Darren Handschuh File photo of Tim Hortons staff member showing off smile cookies

North Okanagan residents with a sweet tooth can get their fix while supporting the Vernon Jubilee Hospital for this week.

From April 29 to May 5, all the proceeds of Smile Cookies sold at participating Tim Hortons locations throughout the North Okanagan will go to VJH.

The VJH Foundation is currently raising money to purchase two additional central monitoring systems for the pediatric ward at VJH, equipment to care for critically ill children in our community.

People can also purchase bulk orders of cookies by completing an order form and submitting it to a participating Tim Hortons location no less than 24 hours prior to the pick-up date and time.

Participating Tim Hortons can be found throughout Vernon and Lumby; the Highway 6, Walmart, Okanagan Landing, 27th Street and Lumby locations are all taking part.

Some cookies may be delivered, visit the Tim Hortons app, UberEats, Door Dash or Skip the Dishes to see.