Early work on new cultural centre to make some Vernon parking stalls unavailable this week

Photo: City of Vernon Two day temporary closure of city parking stalls highlighted in yellow

Some parking stalls in the city lot behind the Elk’s Hall will be closed later this week as preliminary work on the site of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre gets underway.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be conducting investigative work on the site of the 31st Avenue Parking lot on May 2 and 3, 2024.

The daily/hourly section on the south end of the parking lot will be closed for both days.

The city assures monthly parkers their stalls will be unaffected by the two days of work.

The city apologies for any inconvenience this may cause motorists and offers a list of alternative parking options.