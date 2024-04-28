Free community showcase looks to tackle issues Vernon youth are facing

Photo: The Canadian Press A high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass., April 11, 2018.

Parents looking to learn more about the challenges kids are facing – and available community resources – are invited to attend a free community service showcase.

The showcase is on May 7 at Vernon Secondary School, 2100 15th Street, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. It will feature guest speakers on various topics, with each session running twice: the first session from 6:15 to 7 p.m. and the second from 7:10 to 7:50 p.m.

Jared Dennis, an Interior Health legal substance reduction coordinator, will speak about vaping prevention and education.

Anxiety in children and youth will be presented by Natashia Baccus, a School District 22 mental health liaison, and Christine Rothwell, a team leader for child and youth mental health.

Finally, attendees will hear about demystifying autism funding – accessing AFU and using autism funding to support children, from Candace Young, an inclusion specialist with SD 22, and Jane Minhas, a social worker.

Free child minding for kids aged 4 to 11 is available but requires an RSVP to [email protected] by April 30.

The event is sponsored by the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice, in partnership with the North Okanagan Child & Youth Mental Health & Substance Use Local Action Team.