Vernon teacher Chad Soon will be discussing the life of Larry Kwong, the first player of Asian descent in the NHL

Photo: Vernon Museum Larry Kwong was the first player of Asian descent in the NHL

Vernon teacher Chad Soon will be kicking off Hometown Histories: a Speaker Series with presentation on a local trailblazer.

Presented by the Museum & Archives of Vernon (MAV), in collaboration with the Vernon Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society (OHS), the series will hold its first event of the year May 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Museum & Archives of Vernon.

Soon's presentation will focus on the remarkable life and legacy of Vernon's own Larry Kwong (1923-2018), the first player of Asian descent in the NHL.

As a renowned expert on Kwong, Soon will offer a unique perspective on the historical significance of this Vernon icon. Attendees can expect an exploration of Kwong's experiences, with particular emphasis on his formative years growing up in Vernon during the 1920s and '30s.

"We're honoured to welcome Chad Soon as our guest speaker for this special event," said Gwyneth Evans, MAV archives manager. "His insights into Larry Kwong's life will undoubtedly deepen our understanding of Vernon's rich cultural heritage."

Last February, Soon released his co-authored children’s book, “The Longest Shot.” Copies of the book, which also involved the contributions of fellow author George Chiang and illustrator Amy Qi, will be available for cash purchase during the event.

The MAV and the Vernon Branch of the OHS say they're pleased to be working more closely together, reflecting a shared vision. The Hometown Histories speaker series represents the first of several co-hosted activities the two similarly-mandated organizations hope to achieve in 2024 and beyond.

Since its founding in 1925, the OHS has been an advocate for the preservation of local history. Clint Evans, president of the Vernon branch, said he's excited for the partnership.

"This collaboration presents a wonderful opportunity for our organizations to combine efforts and resources. We are thrilled to commence our revitalized partnership with a presentation by Chad Soon, whose dedication to local history embodies the essence of our mission,” Evans said.

Tickets for the Speaker Series event are at $10 and must be pre-purchased online to secure attendance. Seating is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their spots early.