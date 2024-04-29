The May 4 Vernon Comic Con has expanded and moved to recreation complex

Photo: Darren Handschuh The Vernon Comic Con takes place at the recreation centre May 4.

The biggest comic con to ever hit Vernon is happening Saturday.

The Vernon Comic Con (VCC) was wildly popular from the day it started in 2018, with people lined up down the hall and out the door to get in.

From humble beginnings in a single room at a local hotel, the annual event is now taking over the Vernon recreation complex.

Organizer Peter Kaz said the gathering of nerds will be held in the rec centre auditorium, Halina Centre and the Dogwood Gym.

“It always happens the first Saturday in May which this year happens to be May 4,” Kaz said.

And as every nerd knows, May the Fourth is known as Star Wars Day.

It is also Free Comic Book Day and Ebeneezers will be handing out free comic books while supplies last.

“We have three-times the amount of vendors, we have lots of special activities,” Kaz said.

Also in attendance again this year will be the 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars cosplayers that will be posing for pictures by donation with funds going to the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society.

“They are going to have their own room this time so there will be more time to spend with them and chat with them,” said Kaz.

The larger venue will also mean shorter line ups as it can accommodate more people.

Kaz said some people think Comic Con is all about comic books, but “it's 10 per cent comics. You don't have to be a comic book collector. There are collectables, toys, there's games, there's cards, video games board games – a really cool collection of stuff.”

Comic Con will also feature guest speakers Ed Foychuk, Andrew Buckley and others.

And of course cosplay is encouraged.

VCC starts at 10 a.m. and carries on until 5 p.m.

Entry is $5, with children under 12 getting in for free.

For more information, visit the VCC website.