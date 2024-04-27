Thompson-Okanagan Lakers in bronze medal showdown at Vernon's Kal Tire Place at noon today

Photo: Hockey Canada Images

The Thompson-Okanagan Lakers will face the Edmonton Jr. Oilers in the Esso Cup bronze medal final today at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The host team lost to the Regina Rebels 4-1 Friday evening, sending them to the bronze medal match that starts at noon.

The Rebels will face the North York Storm in the championship game today at 4 p.m., which is to be televised across Canada on TSN.

North York bested Edmonton 4-1 Friday to advance to the gold-medal match that will bring the Canadian women’s under 18 club hockey championship tournament to a close.

For more information on the Esso Cup and fore features on Thompson-Okanagan players, click here.