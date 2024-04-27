Vigil held for slain Lumby woman attended by family, friends and total strangers

Photo: Angie Clowry

Friends, family and total strangers gathered for a vigil Friday evening in memory of the woman who was slain earlier this month.

The vigil was held at Oval Park in Lumby in honour of Tatjana Stefanski.

“It was a peaceful event which Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton said is a tragedy and thanked the public for coming together in the hopes of healing the community,” said Angie Clowry, community organizer.

“Paper lanterns were available by donation, as well as blue hearts that are on businesses and cars (calling for) Justice For Tatjana.”

BC United Party leader Kevin Falcon also attended the vigil.

Jen De Bourcier helped to organize the vigil and said on Facebook: “Thank you very much to everyone who came out to the vigil for Tatjana. It was well attended by Tatjana's family, friends, community leaders, politicians, colleagues, domestic abuse survivors, concerned community members, her children's friends and the media. Thank you to the ambulance attendants who attended in uniform, and to the RCMP for patrolling and maintaining safety for the gathering.”

The 44-year-old mother of two was found deceased two days after allegedly being abducted by her ex-husband from her home west of Lumby on the morning of April 13.

The homicide sent shockwaves through the North Okanagan community, followed by anger and disbelief when the suspect in the case was apprehended and released.

Tatjana's partner, Jason Gaudreault and her two children, have been staying at an undisclosed location out concerns for their safety for almost two weeks.

“It’s so scary to know he is walking freely still and we are in lockdown,” Gaudreault posted on Facebook Saturday morning. “This justice system has to be changed so victims are protected and can feel safe. Please share our stories and join Justice for Tatjana page.

"We have some key players now at a provincial level and this is going federally. In honour of Tatjana, I would love to have her footprint be the change we need for justice. Nobody ever should have to live and deal with this the way we are. Justice will be served, I know it.

"And please, once again, the major crimes unit and RCMP are doing an amazing job. This is about the laws and regulations that they have to follow and we are trying to change.”

Lumby's Okanagan Outpost is selling 'Justice for Tatjana' decals at the store, 1960 Vernon St., with 100 per cent of the proceeds to Tatjana's family.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family receive things like counselling, therapy, living expenses and lawyers.